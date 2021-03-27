Tennessee Lottery must reinstate sports betting license

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville judge has ruled that Tennessee Education Lottery officials must reinstate the license of a sports betting company that was accused of lacking the proper safeguards to stop debit card fraud.

During an emergency hearing on Wednesday, attorneys for Tennessee Action 24/7 argued that the amount of fraud was exaggerated and the company acted quickly to contain it.

They said the suspension at the beginning of March Madness was destroying their business.

The judge also ruled Friday that the rights of company officials were likely violated when they weren’t allowed to present their side of the story to the lottery board.