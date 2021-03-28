Hardeman Co. recovering from storm damage

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Parts of West Tennessee were hit hard last night with severe weather.

1/2

2/2



Residents of Hardeman County woke up to a not-so-easy sight.

Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen says last night was not easy to take in.

“It was kinda spooky, no power and there were trees everywhere in the roadway,” Doolen said.

After last night’s storm ripped apart trees, power-lines, and parts of houses, the citizens of Hardeman County are here to rebuild the aftermath.

“We’ve got a lot of citizens out here clearing their property. That’s pretty much it. We’re just trying to straighten up from the mess last night,” Doolen said.

Doolen says despite the significant damages to the town’s infrastructure, they are lucky that no one was hurt.

“We’re blessed. Nobody was injured, everybody is safe. We can clean up this mess. It’s gonna take a little time, but at least nobody was injured or killed,” Doolen said.

Energy crews started working early Sunday morning to clear damage and restore power to area residents.