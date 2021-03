Viewers share photos from last nights storms

1/9 HAIL C. GROOMS BEECH BLUFF Hail Beech Blluff area sent in by C. Grooms

2/9 HAIL M MUMPER LEXINGTON Hail- Lexington sent in by M Mumper

3/9 HAIL SCOTTS HILL R. SNIDER Hail in Scotts Hill sent in by R. Snider

4/9 HAIL SOUTHEAST MAD CO C. G. DAVIS Hail Southeast Mad Co. sent in by C. G. Davis

5/9 Strm 2 n hart storm damage Middle Fork sent in by N hart



6/9 strm 3 n hart damage in Middle fork area sent in by N hart

7/9 strm 5 n hart damage in Middle Fork area sent in by N Hart

8/9 strm 6 n hart damage in Middle Fork photo sent in by n. Hart

9/9 tornado damage damage in Middle Fork Sent in by N Hart



















WEST TN AREA — Several West TN residents shared photos of the storms and tornadoes in their area Saturday.

We were fortunate to have viewers from all over West Tennessee send in their pictures and storm footage.

We appreciate all the submissions and we hope viewers will continue to send those in to us at news@wbbjtv.com.

Check out the gallery of photos we have available.