Boone Lane in west Madison County flooded

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Part of a Madison County road is currently under water.

Boone Lane in west Madison County is partly flooded, and has left multiple cars stuck in its waters.

“It’s about a foot-and-half to 2-feet deep,” said Johnathan Stephenson, who went through the water. “There’s a little 4-door car that’s completely sunk in the ditch with its trunk open.”

There is currently no information on the drivers of the vehicles.

Residents are reminded to avoid driving in flooded areas.