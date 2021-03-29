Data released on Saturday tornadoes in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Henderson County on Saturday.

The first hit the Middle Fork community at 4:38 p.m. and lasted six minutes.

The NWS says it was an EF1 that was 300 yards wide and traveled 3.1 miles.

The second tornado hit the Reagan area at 4:54 p.m. and lasted 9 minutes.

The NWS says it was an EF0 that was 50 yards wide and traveled 0.6 miles.

We haven’t received any reported injuries from either tornado, although there were several structures damaged.