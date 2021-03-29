More Rain and Storms Expected to Return Late Tuesday to West Tennessee

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for March 29th:

It is the last thing anyway wants to hear but more rain and storms are expected to return on Tuesday. As of the now the severe threat is much lower then it was back on Saturday but some stronger storms are expected late in the evening and overnight into early Wednesday morning. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast, which does include a nice long and dry stretch coming our way, right here.

TONIGHT:

It will remain nice and mild all night long here in West Tennessee. The winds will stay calm and the skies will remain clear. It will be a bit chilly though with overnight lows dropping into the mid 40s.

TUESDAY:

Highs will reach the low to mid 70s on Tuesday before the next cold front passes. Winds will come out of the south and will be picking up in speed as the day does one. Clouds will increase into the late morning early afternoon time frame and some isolated rain showers or pop up storms could develop into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Some of the storms could be strong into the evening hours and could turn severe. Although not likely, a few of these evening storms could try to rotate so we will be watching them closely in the Storm Team Weather Center.

Storm chances will increase as the night goes on and gusty wind storms are expected after midnight as the next cold front will track through our area. Winds could gust 60-70- MPH with these storms, so be sure to stay weather aware Tuesday night.

The threat for tornadoes is NOT as high as it was from the previous 3 storm events but the tornado threat is NOT zero and some gusty winds are looking likely overnight. Hail is not a big threat this go around but some could mix on it with the storms.

WEDNESDAY:

Storms will linger into the early morning hours and some isolated lighter showers and storms will linger from the mid morning to around the noon time frame. The clouds will clear out into the afternoon and we should see plenty of sunshine before sunset. The high temperature is likely to occur around midnight and will be in the mid to upper 50s but the temperature will continue to drop into the morning and stay in the 40s for the majority of the day. Wednesday night we could drop below freezing and the entire region will drop into the 30s, possibly even a few upper 20s the further north you are located in West Tennessee.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Both mornings are expected to be cold with potential temperatures below freezing. Upper 20s and low to mid 30s are expected across the entire region. Morning frost can also be expected both mornings as well so if you have any plants outside or sensitive vegetation do whatever you can to protect them from the upcoming potential freeze heading our way. Highs on Thursday will make it only up to around 50° and Friday highs will climb up to around 60°. Winds will come out of the north on Thursday and east on Friday. Expect sunny skies but it will be brisk in the morning hours.

THE WEEKEND:

Much nicer weather will move in for the weekend with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s for both days. Some low 70s could show up in a few places on Sunday, but a much better chance for the 70s returning will be next Monday. Saturday morning we are likely to dip into the upper 30s and low 40s are expected Sunday morning. We are still likely to see an abundance of sunshine this weekend as well but we will also see a few more clouds then on Thursday and Friday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and starting to get closer to our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storm, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13