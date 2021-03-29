Mugshots : Madison County : 03/26/21 – 03/29/21

1/30 Allyson Carter Allyson Carter: Schedule IV drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest

2/30 Anthony McAlister Anthony McAlister: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/30 Brandon Woodson Brandon Woodson: Failure to appear

4/30 Cedarius Clark Cedarius Clark: Violation of order of protection

5/30 Christopher Strazella Christopher Strazella: Schedule I drug violations



6/30 Cody Witherspoon Cody Witherspoon: Vandalism

7/30 Cord Brown Cord Brown: schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/30 Cornesha Beasley Cornesha Beasley: Failure to appear

9/30 David Canada David Canada: Violation of order of protection

10/30 Delicia May Delicia May: Violation of community corrections



11/30 Drake Barton Drake Barton: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident

12/30 Hassan Beasley Hassan Beasley: Reckless endangerment, vandalism

13/30 Ineshia Person Ineshia Person: Assault, criminal trespass

14/30 James Adams James Adams: Public intoxication

15/30 Jataveon Green Jataveon Green: Simple domestic assault, vandalism



16/30 Jeremiah Horne Jeremiah Horne: Driving under the influence, open container law

17/30 Jeremy Wilkins Jeremy Wilkins: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

18/30 Jonross Jones Jonross Jones: Violation of probation, violation of conditions of community supervision

19/30 Kenyatta Brawner Kenyatta Brawner: Violation of community corrections

20/30 Kyle Garner Kyle Garner: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations



21/30 Lee Davis Lee Davis: Simple domestic assault

22/30 Marico Wade Marico Wade: Possession of stolen property, possession of a handgun while under the influence

23/30 Michael Burk Michael Burk: Schedule VI drug violations

24/30 Mykayla Taylor Mykayla Taylor: Theft of property under $10,000

25/30 Nikita Jones Nikita Jones: Harassment



26/30 Patricia Smith Cooper Patricia Smith Cooper: Simple domestic assault

27/30 Roddrickous Harris Roddrickous Harris: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, contributing to delinquency of a child

28/30 Susan Jones Susan Jones: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

29/30 Travis Janes Travis Janes: Violation of probation

30/30 Wiley Austin Wiley Austin: Failure to comply





























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/26/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/29/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.