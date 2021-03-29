Mugshots : Madison County : 03/26/21 – 03/29/21 March 29, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/30Allyson Carter Allyson Carter: Schedule IV drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/30Anthony McAlister Anthony McAlister: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/30Brandon Woodson Brandon Woodson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/30Cedarius Clark Cedarius Clark: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 5/30Christopher Strazella Christopher Strazella: Schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/30Cody Witherspoon Cody Witherspoon: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/30Cord Brown Cord Brown: schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/30Cornesha Beasley Cornesha Beasley: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/30David Canada David Canada: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 10/30Delicia May Delicia May: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/30Drake Barton Drake Barton: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 12/30Hassan Beasley Hassan Beasley: Reckless endangerment, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/30Ineshia Person Ineshia Person: Assault, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 14/30James Adams James Adams: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 15/30Jataveon Green Jataveon Green: Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 16/30Jeremiah Horne Jeremiah Horne: Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 17/30Jeremy Wilkins Jeremy Wilkins: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 18/30Jonross Jones Jonross Jones: Violation of probation, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 19/30Kenyatta Brawner Kenyatta Brawner: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/30Kyle Garner Kyle Garner: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 21/30Lee Davis Lee Davis: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/30Marico Wade Marico Wade: Possession of stolen property, possession of a handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 23/30Michael Burk Michael Burk: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 24/30Mykayla Taylor Mykayla Taylor: Theft of property under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 25/30Nikita Jones Nikita Jones: Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 26/30Patricia Smith Cooper Patricia Smith Cooper: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/30Roddrickous Harris Roddrickous Harris: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 28/30Susan Jones Susan Jones: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 29/30Travis Janes Travis Janes: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/30Wiley Austin Wiley Austin: Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/26/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/29/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter