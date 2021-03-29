Tennessee man searches for unmarked graves of veterans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A retired Air Force veteran and historian with several East Tennessee veterans groups has made it his mission to find and document the unmarked and undermarked graves of local veterans, no matter how old.

The Johnson City Press reports, Allen Jackson’s most recent find was on Monday at the Oak Hill Cemetery where a man who served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War was buried in an unmarked plot.

Overall, Jackson has found 238 military veterans whose service was not noted on their headstones.