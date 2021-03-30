AM Sunshine, PM Showers And Storms

Weather Update: Tuesday, March 30 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Skies remain mainly clear this morning. There is still a broad area of high pressure in control centered in the Mid-Atlantic states. Which is anchored here at the surface. That is evident on the dew points which are still in the mid to lower 30s. Aloft, a very different scenario. A broad and strong polar continental trough will be digging through the Plains. In response, a warm front will bring moisture and eventually showers and storms back by as early as mid to late this afternoon. Some storms may be strong to possibly severe. We are not expecting a widespread severe weather event though. The marginal (1/5) threat, just indicates a few of the storms may pulse up to severe criteria with pockets of damaging winds and large hail being the main threat. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. The main cold front is set to arrive after midnight. The severe threat will end, but the showers may linger through mid to late morning. Temperatures will ultimately be the bigger story as we struggle through the mid to upper 40s.



