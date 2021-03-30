Mugshots : Madison County : 03/29/21 – 03/30/21 March 30, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12CASTRO, WILLIAM CASTRO, WILLIAM: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12ARMSTRONG, ARANA ARMSTRONG, ARANA: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12DAVIS, LENDELL DAVIS, LENDELL: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12FAYE, ALLISHA FAYE, ALLISHA: Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12GLEAVES, KAYLA GLEAVES, KAYLA: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12GORDON, QUINCY GORDON, QUINCY: Forgery, identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12GRAHAM, BRANDON GRAHAM, BRANDON: Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12HUNT, MICAYA HUNT, MICAYA: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12MOSLEY, MAONQUA MOSLEY, MAONQUA: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12RICE, JAMONICA RICE, JAMONICA: Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12SMITH, KAYLEN SMITH, KAYLEN: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12YOUNG, DEWAYNE YOUNG, DEWAYNE: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/29/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/30/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter