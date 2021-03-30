Mugshots : Madison County : 03/29/21 – 03/30/21

1/12 CASTRO, WILLIAM CASTRO, WILLIAM: Failure to appear

2/12 ARMSTRONG, ARANA ARMSTRONG, ARANA: Simple domestic assault

3/12 DAVIS, LENDELL DAVIS, LENDELL: Failure to appear

4/12 FAYE, ALLISHA FAYE, ALLISHA: Theft under $1,000

5/12 GLEAVES, KAYLA GLEAVES, KAYLA: Vandalism



6/12 GORDON, QUINCY GORDON, QUINCY: Forgery, identity theft

7/12 GRAHAM, BRANDON GRAHAM, BRANDON: Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections

8/12 HUNT, MICAYA HUNT, MICAYA: Violation of community corrections

9/12 MOSLEY, MAONQUA MOSLEY, MAONQUA: Simple domestic assault

10/12 RICE, JAMONICA RICE, JAMONICA: Theft under $10,000



11/12 SMITH, KAYLEN SMITH, KAYLEN: Violation of probation

12/12 YOUNG, DEWAYNE YOUNG, DEWAYNE: Failure to appear

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/29/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/30/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.