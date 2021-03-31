Freeze Warning Tonight, but A Long Dry Spell Heading out Way!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for March 31th:

Frost is likely Thursday morning and hard freeze could be coming Friday morning. Tonight we will drop down to around 30° but mid 20s look possible Friday morning. Sunny skies will return on Thursday and stick around into the middle of week with temperatures warming up nicely this weekend. Highs will be back into the 70s and maybe even some 80s for next week. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will clear out and temperatures will fall off quickly down to around 30° for most of West Tennessee overnight. Winds will be light out of the north but the wind chill will be in the 20s starting and midnight and lasting into the morning.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Both mornings are expected to be cold with potential temperatures below freezing. Upper 20s and low to mid 30s are expected across the entire region. Morning frost can also be expected both mornings and a hard freeze could happen Friday morning as well. If you have any plants outside or sensitive vegetation do whatever you can to protect them from the upcoming potential freeze heading our way. Highs on Thursday will make it only up to around 50° and Friday highs will climb up into the mid 50s. Winds will come out of the north on Thursday and east on Friday. Expect sunny skies but it will be brisk in the morning hours.

THE WEEKEND:

Much nicer weather will move in for the weekend with highs reaching the low to mid 60s Saturday. Some low 70s could show up in a few places on Sunday, but a much better chance for the 70s returning will be next Monday. Saturday morning we are likely to dip into the mid 30s and low 40s are expected Sunday morning. We are still likely to see an abundance of sunshine this weekend as well but we will also see a few more clouds then on Thursday and Friday.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs will start out into the 70s but could hit the 80s by the middle of next week. Expect partly cloudy skies in general and rain chances and possibly some storms could return by the middle and end of next week.

We should in general though get a nice break from the rain and hopefully give the ground some time to dry out some and allow the bodies of water to go down as well across West Tennessee over the next week.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13