Man charged in 2016 murder of 2-month-old arrested in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man that had been on house arrest has been arrested on weapon and drug charges.

Dyersburg police say Jon Wheeler, 31, of Dyersburg, is currently awaiting a trial for the murder of a 2-month-old child in 2016.

Police say he was found in a person’s yard on Christie Street early morning Wednesday.

Responding officers found Wheeler, and others, according to a news release. Police say Wheeler was found with a syringe, a bag of suspected methamphetamine, a firearm and knives.

He has been jailed pending court action, according to the release.