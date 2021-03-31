Mask mandate to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The mask mandate for Madison County is set to expire Wednesday.

A news release from the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says the requirement will expire Wednesday, March 31 at 11:59 p.m.

“I’m pleased with how our COVID-19 numbers are looking,” said health department Regional Director Kim Tedford. “We’ve seen a drastic decrease in the number of COVID-19 and flu cases thanks to citizens wearing masks and doing their part. I’m cautiously optimistic people will get vaccinated and continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The release says that masks will still be required at the health department on North Parkway, the WIC Center, as well as properties owned by West Tennessee Healthcare.

Masks will also be encouraged at businesses throughout the city and Madison County.