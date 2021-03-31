Mugshots : Madison County : 03/30/21 – 03/31/21 March 31, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8Khadijah Houston Khadijah Houston: Open container law, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Catrina Blackman Catrina Blackman: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Dennis Lax Dennis Lax: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Douglas Lochbaum Douglas Lochbaum: Stalking, failure to appear, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Essence Polk Essence Polk: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Jose Maldonado Jose Maldonado: Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Patsy Smith Patsy Smith: Evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Seth Smith Seth Smith: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/30/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/31/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter