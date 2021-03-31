Mugshots : Madison County : 03/30/21 – 03/31/21

1/8 Khadijah Houston Khadijah Houston: Open container law, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving

2/8 Catrina Blackman Catrina Blackman: Violation of probation

3/8 Dennis Lax Dennis Lax: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

4/8 Douglas Lochbaum Douglas Lochbaum: Stalking, failure to appear, violation of order of protection

5/8 Essence Polk Essence Polk: Failure to appear, violation of probation



6/8 Jose Maldonado Jose Maldonado: Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault

7/8 Patsy Smith Patsy Smith: Evading arrest, reckless driving

8/8 Seth Smith Seth Smith: Simple domestic assault















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/30/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/31/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.