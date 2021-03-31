Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a parolee who was convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago has been arrested on charges including felony assault as a hate crime for a brutal attack on an Asian American woman near New York City’s Times Square.

Police said Brandon Elliot is the man seen on video kicking and stomping the woman on Monday.

It’s not clear whether he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

The New York Times reports that victim’s daughter has identified her as Vilma Kari, a 65-year-old woman who immigrated from the Philippines.