Bitter Cold Tonight, But Warmer By The Weekend!

Thursday Evening Update
Storm Team Weather

**Freeze Warning Until 9AM Friday morning**

A hard freeze for Friday morning. Tonight we will drop down to around 26-28° by early morning Friday. Sunny skies will return again Friday and stick around into the middle of week with temperatures warming up nicely this weekend. Highs will be back into the 70s and maybe even some 80s for next week. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast coming up right here.

(View from Lexington at 7:47 pm this evening)



TONIGHT:

After a beautiful sunset we'll dip into winter like cold over the area with lows dropping into the upper 30's by around sunset.

Skies will be clear and less windy overnight with patchy frost in the morning and lows around 26-28 degrees.  Freeze warning until 9AM Friday morning.



 

FRIDAY:

A hard freeze Friday morning as well.  If you have any plants outside or sensitive vegetation do whatever you can to protect them from the upcoming potential freeze heading our way. Highs on  Friday will climb up into the mid 50s.  Expect sunny skies but cold both Friday and Saturday morning.



THE WEEKEND:

Much nicer weather will move in for the weekend with highs reaching the low to mid 60s  Saturday. Some low 70s could show up in a few places on Sunday, but a much better chance for the 70s returning will be next Monday. Saturday morning we are likely to dip into the mid 30s and low 40s are expected Sunday morning. We are still likely to see an abundance of sunshine this weekend as well but we will also see a few more clouds then on Thursday and Friday.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs will start out into the 70s but could hit the 80s by the middle of next week. Expect partly cloudy skies in general and rain chances and possibly some storms could return by the middle and end of next week.

We should in general though get a nice break from the rain and hopefully give the ground some time to dry out some and allow the bodies of water to go down as well across West Tennessee over the next week.

MORE ON THE FREEZE SITUATION:

May be an image of text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com RECORD CHANCES IN JACKSON APRIL FREEZE TO HIT WEST TENNESSEE FORECAST RECORD/YEAR THURSDAY 30° 30° (2001) FRIDAY 27° 29° (1992)'

A freeze warning has been issued for all of West Tennessee. Take care of your cold sensitive plants and vegetation if possible. Most years our region sees a freeze or two in early April, and 2021 will be no different.  Here are some facts about our last freeze in West Tennessee.

May be an image of text that says 'STORM STORMTEAM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com Jackson Spring Freeze Data Earliest Last Freeze, Average Last Freeze & Latest Freeze Earliest Last Freeze was March 16th, 2017 Average Last Freeze is April 5th Latest Freeze was April 25th, 2013'

