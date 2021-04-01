City names Julanne Stone as Hub City Hero for April

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has selected April’s Hub City Hero.

The city says Julanne Stone, the executive director and founder of the Scarlet Rope Project, has been chosen as this month’s hero.

“Julanne serves as a bridge between her network of healthcare providers, therapists, volunteers, law enforcement or government officials and the survivors of sex trafficking that come to the Scarlet Rope Project for help,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “She is an example of helping the most vulnerable among us and I admire her strength and compassion.”

After a year of winners have been selected by the city, one person will be awarded $1,000 to donate to a non-profit of their choice.

