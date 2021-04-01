Denmark Elementary renames walking trails in honor of students

DENMARK, Tenn. — A local elementary school is honoring two former students.

Denmark Elementary School is renaming their walking trail Serenity Walk and Dallas’ Dash.

The former students, Serenity Wilkes and Dallas Weddle, overcame health issues they battled while attending the school.

The Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension sponsored the dedication to kickoff the initiative, Connected Communities: Walk Across Denmark.

TSU Extension Agent and County Director, Dr. Cane Reeves says the project emphasizes the importance of staying healthy.

“An eight week program to help kids stay active throughout the classroom, throughout the day to collect their steps,” Reeves said.

The winning participants of the initiative will receive a party for their class at the end of the program.