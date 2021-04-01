Jackson police investigating Wednesday night shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in west Jackson.

Police say officers responded to a shooting around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Skyhaven Drive, according to a news release.

The release says officers found one victim with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Police say that individual was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of an apparent gunshot wound.

A second individual was at the scene, but did not appear to be injured, according to police.

Police say the suspect is a black man, who was wearing a dark hoodie at the time of the shooting.

Police do not believe the incident was random. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.