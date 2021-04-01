Mugshots : Madison County : 03/31/21 – 04/01/21 April 1, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10BARNETT, KEITH BARNETT, KEITH: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10AGEE, LYVETTE AGEE, LYVETTE: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10BARTHOLOMEW, CASEY BARTHOLOMEW, CASEY: Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft of property under $10,000, vandalism, interfere with emergency call, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10CRITTENDEN, ANDRE CRITTENDEN, ANDRE: Possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10DEBERRY, GREGORY DEBERRY, GREGORY: Violation of probation, sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10FLEMING, LAGARIUS FLEMING, LAGARIUS: Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10HINSON, CHRISTOPHER HINSON, CHRISTOPHER: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10MOORE, STEVEN MOORE, STEVEN: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10OWENS, JENNIFER OWENS, JENNIFER: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10RAMIREZ, OSVALDO RAMIREZ, OSVALDO: Driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving, violation of registration law Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/31/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/01/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter