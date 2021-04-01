Mugshots : Madison County : 03/31/21 – 04/01/21

1/10 BARNETT, KEITH BARNETT, KEITH: Vandalism

2/10 AGEE, LYVETTE AGEE, LYVETTE: Failure to appear

3/10 BARTHOLOMEW, CASEY BARTHOLOMEW, CASEY: Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft of property under $10,000, vandalism, interfere with emergency call, violation of probation

4/10 CRITTENDEN, ANDRE CRITTENDEN, ANDRE: Possession of stolen property

5/10 DEBERRY, GREGORY DEBERRY, GREGORY: Violation of probation, sex offender registry violations



6/10 FLEMING, LAGARIUS FLEMING, LAGARIUS: Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear

7/10 HINSON, CHRISTOPHER HINSON, CHRISTOPHER: Simple domestic assault

8/10 MOORE, STEVEN MOORE, STEVEN: Violation of community corrections

9/10 OWENS, JENNIFER OWENS, JENNIFER: Failure to appear

10/10 RAMIREZ, OSVALDO RAMIREZ, OSVALDO: Driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving, violation of registration law





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/31/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/01/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.