Sunny And Chilly Today

Weather Update: Friday, April 2 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started the morning off with some of the coldest morning temperatures since about mid to early March. Canadian high pressure will be present through today which will keep a chill to the air again. It will be just a touch warmer overall with highs climbing to mid to upper 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine in any case. High pressure will slide east through the weekend which will gradually aid in a warming trend.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell