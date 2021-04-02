Sunny and Warming Trend Continues for this Weekend

Weather Update – Friday, April 2 – 3:45 p.m.

TODAY:

We started out with chilly conditions today as w freeze warning remains in effect for parts of West Tennessee. A high pressure bringing in some cooler air is the cause for this warning. Make sure and bring in any sensitive plants that could be hurt by the cooler weather. We quickly warmed back up into the 60’s with sunny skies today. We saw a few light winds, but overall it was a pretty pleasant day. As we remain in the freeze warning tonight, we will drop to a low in the lower 30’s once again. Some patchy frost could develop into the morning.

THIS WEEKEND:

That high pressure continues to bring some cooler weather into the region. We’ll have more sunny days which should warm us into the 60s today for a high. Temperatures will remain warmer than today. You could see wind gusts up into the teens tomorrow but overall, it should be a fairly calm day. These conditions will be lasting into Sunday as well for Easter. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching into the 70’s brings for some great weather. A few clouds will gradually return.

NEXT WEEK:

We will continue this warming trend into the beginning of the week. We should see the warming trend continue into the beginning of the week. 70 degree temperatures and mostly sunny skies are the forecast on Monday but could gradually be returning. Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday evening into Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. Rainy days are in store for Wednesday and Thursday. As the cold front turns stationary on Thursday, the chance for thunderstorms arises. Right now, only weak thunderstorms are expected, if any. A low chance for a few scattered showers is possible on Friday as the cold front passes but sunny and warmer conditions are ahead for this weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

