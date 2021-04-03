1M Tennesseans vaccinated against COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Department of Health has announced that 1 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a news release on Thursday, roughly 22% of the state’s approximate 7 million population has received at least one dose.

The department says more than half of Tennesseans over the age of 60 have received a first dose, and nearly two-thirds of those over the age of 70 have received their initial dose.

The agency also noted that vaccinations among Tennessee’s Black and Hispanic populations have also increased.

Tennessee is expanding COVID-19 eligibility to people aged 16 and older on April 5.