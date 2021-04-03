Batch of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Ditched After Failing Quality Tests

UNDATED (AP) – A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has failed quality standards and can’t be used.

The drug maker didn’t say how many doses of the drug were lost – and said it didn’t know how the problem would affect future deliveries of the doses which are badly needed to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Johnson & Johnson says a vaccine ingredient made by Emergent BioSolutions, one of about 10 companies Johnson & Johnson uses to help make the one-shot vaccine – did not meet quality standards.

J&J had pledged to provide 20 million doses of vaccine to the U.S. by the end of March, and 80 million more doses by the end of May.