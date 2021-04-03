Sunny And Warmer Over The Weekend

Weather Update: Saturday, April 3 —

Good Saturday everyone. We started in the lower 30’s to around 29 degrees in some area this morning but we’ll say goodbye to the freezing temperatures as south breezes return along with more sunshine over the weekend. Next week will be much warmer in the afternoon and storms will return by late Wednesday.

Expect warmer temperatures in the afternoon by around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday as we’ll go to around the middle 60’s with southwest winds around 4-9 mph.

Tonight want be as cold either as well be under clear skies and lows around 38-41 degrees.

After a chilly start to Easter, We’ll go into the lower 70’s in the afternoon with light south winds along with a pleasant evening.

Monday we’ll be up to around 74 degrees and Tuesday brings mostly cloudy skies by evening with highs near 80. A strong upper

level trough will move through west Tennessee on Wednesday into Thursday and with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees, we’ll

likely deal with another round of strong to severe storms late Wednesday into Thursday morning. We’ll want to be weather aware then.

Wednesday Severe Outlook:

In the meantime, enjoy your warmer weekend including plenty of sunshine and come next week, stay with the WBBJ 7 StormTeam

for the latest on the storms mid week. Download our free weather app and join us online and on-air for the latest news and weather.

