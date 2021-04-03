TN State Veterinarian warns of disease in rabbits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –According to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the Tennessee State Veterinarian issued a warning to citizens of a disease that can be fatal to rabbits.

The outbreak of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) has been detected near the Tennessee border in Arkansas. The release states that no cases have actually been found in Tennessee.

The announcement is an attempt to make rabbit owners and hunters aware of the disease in an effort to use caution with their domestic rabbits and while hunting rabbits. They should also be aware of the heightened risk of the disease.

According to the news release, this disease does not affect humans or other animals. Yet it is highly contagious or even fatal to domestic rabbits, wild hares, and pika.

The disease can be transmitted through direct contact with an infected rabbit or carcass. It can also be transmitted by contact with meat, fur, bedding materials, bodily fluids, or food and water bowls.

In a statement from the news release, “Onset of this rabbit virus is extremely quick and it’s persistent,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “The virus can remain in the environment for an extended time, even in extreme temperatures. Pet owners and breeders should be alert for any signs their rabbits are infected.”

The release states the symptoms of the disease to watch for include lethargy, decreased appetite, swelling, labored breathing, and internal bleeding.

Rabbit owners and handlers should be aware and watch for bloodstained noses or mouths. However, often the only sign is sudden death of the animal.

The department states in the release that the best way to prevent against RHDV2 infection is increased bio-security measures.

Rabbit owners should follow the following procedures for the best safety.

Rabbit owners should separate domestic rabbits from other pets, livestock, or wild animals.

Disinfect surfaces and equipment used for rabbit care.

Thoroughly wash hands, clothing, and shoes before and after handling or caring for domestic rabbits.

Owners are suggested to wear one pair of shoes when caring for rabbits and entering their housing, and asked to not wear those shoes outside of the rabbits housing area.

All newly acquired rabbits should be quarantined for 30 days from all other animals.

Do not handle dead wild rabbits.

According to the release, hunters should also use caution when in contact with wild rabbits. It is best for them to always wear gloves, disinfect equipment and tools, and thoroughly clean hands after field dressing wild rabbits.

Meat from healthy rabbits is safe for human consumption if dressed and cooked properly, per the release.

The TN State Veterinarian also reminds residents that RHDV2 is a reportable foreign disease in the United States.

Rabbit owners who experience a large number of sudden rabbit deaths should contact the state veterinarian office.

All rabbits entering Tennessee are required to have a certificate of veterinary inspection.

If anyone finds dead wild rabbits they are ask to contact their local Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency per the release. That information can be found here.

For more information contact the Tennessee State Veterinarian’s office at (615) 837-5120. They can also be contacted by email at animal.health@tn.gov.