White House to build community vaccination center in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration and the state of Tennessee are building a new community center for COVID-19 vaccinations in Memphis.

The White House said Wednesday that the community vaccination site will be located on the grounds of the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis.

The site will operate every day, for a six- to eight-week period. It is expected to deliver up to 21,000 doses per week, and it should be up and running by April 7.

About 17.5% of Shelby County’s population of nearly 1 million people had been vaccinated as of March 21st, one of the lowest rates in Tennessee.