Wonderful Weather Continues for Easter Sunday

Weather Update – Saturday, April 3 – 4:00 p.m.

TODAY:

We started out with chilly conditions today as w freeze warning remains in effect for parts of West Tennessee. A high pressure bringing in some cooler air is the cause for this warning. We quickly warmed back up into the 60’s with sunny skies today. Just in Jackson today, we have seen a 12 degree increase in temperatures from this same time yesterday. We saw a few light winds, but overall it was a pretty pleasant day. These cloudless conditions will continue overnight tonight when we should drop into the upper 30s for a low.

TOMORROW:

That high pressure continues to push away nay clouds, bringing lots of sunshine to the region. We’ll warm into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with some light winds across the region. Temperatures will remain even warmer than today. You could see wind gusts up into the teens tomorrow but overall, it should be a fairly calm Easter Sunday. A few clouds could move in overnight and into Monday morning, leaving a partly cloudy day. Temperatures will continue into the mid-70’s for a high on Monday.

NEXT WEEK:

We will continue this warming trend into the beginning of the week. Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday evening into Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. A few thunderstorms could be in store for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. The passing cold front may drop temperatures a few degrees but sunny and warmer conditions are ahead for this weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

