JACKSON, Tenn– A wreck leads to major delays on I-40 Sunday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has reported a commercial vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, causing traffic to back up for hours.

According to authorities the crash happened on I-40 near highway 70.

Highway officials say there is no further information at this time.

