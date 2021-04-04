Local bikers to host ‘Poker Chip Run’ fundraiser for Crockett County resident

JACKSON, Tenn– Local bikers are coming together to help a Crockett County resident.

Teresa Holmes, a Bells native, was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic breast cancer in January, and is now undergoing chemotherapy.

Her fiance David Burruss and bike riders from the Golden Circle Harley Owners Group are hosting a special event in Jackson to raise funding for her medical expenses.

“It’s a poker chip run which is basically a benefit run where a lot of riders can come in their car or their motorcycle. They go around their determined locations and draw poker chips that have a set value to them,” Burruss explained.

There will be a silent auction as well, to auction off special motorcycle items.

Burruss says he hopes this event will help cover some of Holmes medical expenses while she is going through chemotherapy.

“We’re hoping to raise between three to four thousand dollars, believe it or not, that will cover about one third of one month of her Ibrance medication,” Burruss said.

The biker event will take place on Saturday, April 10th. For more information on how you can help with the fundraiser click here.