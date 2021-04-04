Funeral services for Robert Vincent Smith, Jr., Age 38, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Immediate family only.

Burial will follow St. John #1 Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Smith passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 10:00 until 5:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.