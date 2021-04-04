Supreme Court gets backup on unwanted texts
WASHINGTON (AP) – Ever find yourself bugged by unwanted calls or texts on your smartphone?
If you answered yes, a Supreme Court decision is unlikely to please you.
The high court has sided with Facebook in a lawsuit over unwanted texts sent through the social media site.
The decision was unanimous. The suit was filed by a man who got texts from Facebook saying there were new attempts to log in to his account.
The man says he never had a Facebook account and when the messages wouldn’t stop, he sued.
Democratic lawmakers and consumer groups say the high court ruling opens a big hole in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act – a measure that’s supposed to protect those with cellphones from endless automated calls and messages.