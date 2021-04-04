Warmer Weather Continues with a Chance for Storms

Weather Update – Sunday, April 4 – 4:00 p.m.

TODAY:

After multiple days under a freeze warning, we broke those freezing temperatures this morning. We started off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s across the region. That high pressure to our south has clear skies once again today. These mostly clear skies helped warm us up into the 70’s today. A few high clouds made their presence across the region but didn’t interfere with our great conditions. We have already seen an 8 degree difference in temperatures in the past 24 hours. This warming trend will continue into the beginning of the week. We will drop into the mid 40’s tonight for a low as more clouds make their way into the region.

TOMORROW:

After a few cloudless days, clouds return to the region. A mostly clear to partly cloudy day is in store for Monday. These won’t stop temperatures from reaching into the mid to upper 70’s across the region. Winds will begin to pick up in speed but remain 5-10 mph. These clouds will thicken up overnight, where we could see mostly cloudy skies and a low in the mid to upper 50’s.

On Tuesday, a few clouds will back off but a partly cloudy day is in the forecast. Highs will reach into the upper 70’s over the course of the day. Winds continue to speed up into the teens as a mid-level low pressure moves towards our North. Tuesday evening, clouds gradually thicken up into Wednesday morning. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather wherever you are!

NEXT WEEK:

As that mid-level low starts to approach the region, the chance for thunderstorms increases. Right now, no severe risk has been issued but updates will come throughout the week. Wednesday morning will remain mostly cloudy and highs in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. Around sunset on Wednesday, thunderstorms should move across the region and lasting into Thursday morning. A passing cold front will sightly drop temperatures into Friday morning but we should still remain in the 70’s.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies remain for the entirety of the weekend. Temperatures remain in the 70’s with a few light winds as another high pressure system will reach the area into Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

