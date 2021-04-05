Dry And Summer Like With Mid Week Storms

Weather Update – Moday, April 5th – 7:51 a.m.

TODAY:

Rain will likely hold off a couple of more days as temperatures gain momentum to the upper 70’s today. A sun/cloud mix and pleasant to warm in the afternoon with a high of 76-77. South winds around 5 to 10 pm.

Our air has been dry with lower dewpoints but warmer and more muggy air will come in soon. Today, even with the upper 70’s it want feel that warm as the air will be so dry.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and not as cold in the lower 50’s with southwest winds 3-5 mph.

Tuesday:

A partly cloudy day is in the forecast. Highs will climb to around the 80 degree mark. Southwest winds 5-15 mph.

Wednesday:

A strong upper level trough will drop into the region with winds aloft picking up in speed and warmer air at the surface, coupled with strong southwesterly winds in the lower levels, storms will likely get going in the afternoon on Wednesday. Some storms could be strong to severe in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather wherever you are!

Thursday looks pretty nice as temperatures will be back to the lower 70’s and sunshine will return. Friday looks warmer in the upper 70’s and Saturday could bring another quick batch of scattered showers and storms but it doesn’t look like the entire weekend will be rainy as Sunday should return to a fairly pleasant day. Keep ahead of the weather by downloaded our free weather app. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

