Dyersburg police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting.

Police say officers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound on St. Joseph Street around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a 37-year-old man in his vehicle with a gunshot wound, but police say the victim would not cooperate with officers and only told investigators that the shooting happened “on the east side,” according to a news release.

The release says the victim’s vehicle had been shot multiple times.

Officers later found evidence on Fair Street, where they believe the shooting occurred, the release says.

Police say this is the second time since January that officers have located shooting victims at the same address on St. Joseph Street.

On January 26, Dyersburg police responded to the same location and found a 60-year-old woman and a 12-year-old child with gunshot wounds. Police say those individuals had minor injuries, and had stopped to help a neighbor who was having car trouble.