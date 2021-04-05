Mugshots : Madison County : 04/02/21 – 04/05/21

1/44 Allison Hawatt Allison Hawatt - criminal trespass

2/44 Alex Graham Alex Graham - simple domestic assault, vandalism

3/44 Allyson Enfinger Allyson Enfinger - theft under $999

4/44 Beau Daghi Beau Daghi - possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/44 Benjamin McDonald Benjamin McDonald - public intoxication



6/44 Bradley Gadlen Bradley Gadlen - aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary

7/44 Brittney Traylor Brittney Traylor - accidents involving death or personal injury, failure to appear

8/44 Bruce Durham Bruce Durham - DUI

9/44 Cameron Nelson Cameron Nelson - schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations

10/44 Cathy McCarter Cathy McCarter - aggravated assault, schedule II drug violations



11/44 Christopher Quarles Christopher Quarles - violation of probation

12/44 Courtney Taylor Courtney Taylor - failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

13/44 Craig Christie Craig Christie - simple domestic assault

14/44 Donnell Simpson Donnell Simpson - schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, public intoxication

15/44 Edward Pledge Edward Pledge - driving on revoked/suspended license



16/44 Jarmald Greer Jarmald Greer - evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest

17/44 Jason Abernathy Jason Abernathy - simple domestic assault

18/44 Jason Neace Jason Neace - failure to appear, shoplifting - theft of property, violation of probation

19/44 Javonya Long Javonya Long - schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest

20/44 John Maitland John Maitland - theft over $1,000



21/44 Joshua Ferguson Joshua Ferguson - DUI

22/44 Keosha Williams Keosha Williams - aggravated domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

23/44 Kristopher Brown Kristopher Brown - violation of community corrections

24/44 Monica Corley Monica Corley - shoplifting - theft of property, criminal trespass

25/44 Natallie Hurley Natallie Hurley - failure to appear



26/44 Nathan Graham Nathan Graham - evading arrest

27/44 Nathaniel Evans Nathaniel Evans - schedule I drug violations, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia

28/44 Nicholas Dodd Nicholas Dodd - possession of stolen property

29/44 Nichole Johnson Nichole Johnson - violation of probation, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

30/44 Perlee Madison Perlee Madison - aggravated domestic assault



31/44 Phillip Taylor Phillip Taylor - failure to appear

32/44 Randy Gooch Randy Gooch - driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

33/44 Robbie Forrest Robbie Forrest - failure to appear

34/44 Robert Holmes Robert Holmes - unlawful carrying or possession, public intoxication

35/44 Savannah Julian Savannah Julian - schedule I drug violations, violation of probation



36/44 Shane Abernathy Shane Abernathy - schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

37/44 Sherika Yarbrough Sherika Yarbrough - simple domestic assault, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

38/44 Stanley Kinnie Stanley Kinnie - DUI, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

39/44 Tavious White Tavious White - theft of property under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

40/44 Terry Thompson Terry Thompson - driving on revoked/suspended license



41/44 Timothy Ferguson Timothy Ferguson - DUI

42/44 Tocia Cobb Tocia Cobb - criminal trespass

43/44 Tyler Griffin Tyler Griffin - DUI

44/44 William Westmoreland William Westmoreland - criminal trespass

























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/05/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.