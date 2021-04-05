Nice Through Tuesday, Storm Chances Return on Wednesday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for April 5th:

Expect the fantastic weather to continue tonight and once again on Tuesday. Clouds and winds increase Wednesday, and storms are expected to return in the evening. Some severe storms could develop between 5-10 p.m. and as of now, all severe weather modes are on the table. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

The fantastic weather will continue tonight with mostly clear skies expected and overnight lows dropping down into the mid 50s. Winds are expected to be calm or light and come out of the south.

TUESDAY:

Another nice day is expected on Tuesday with highs again in the upper 70s to near 80°. Mostly sunny skies will hang around during the afternoon but the winds will pick up a bit out of the south between 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds will increase during the day on Wednesday and the winds will pick up into the afternoon as the next storm system approaches. Storms are expected to show up in the late afternoon and evening hours and hang around all evening before moving out after 10 p.m. Some of the storms are expected to be strong and severe weather is possible. The event is not looking as bad as the previous system 2 weekends ago, but all severe weather modes are possible in the evening and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. As of Monday evening, most of our area is only under a marginal risk for storms (1/5) but in the Storm Team Weather Center, we are expecting an upgrade in West Tennessee before the event.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY:

Storms should clear out by early Thursday morning but some cloud cover will linger around for both Thursday and Friday. Winds are expected to come more out of the west behind the front but highs should stay in the 70s for both days. Morning lows will only fall off into the mid 50s for both days. Rain is not likely but a few quick passing showers will be possible.

NEXT WEEKEND:

There is another weak disturbance expected to move through the region early Saturday and could bring some rain showers or weak storms with it. As of now severe weather is NOT expected this weekend but will be keeping a close eye on the situation during the week. Highs should reach the low 70s this weekend and morning lows should be in the low 50s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and starting to get near our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

