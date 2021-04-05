Suspect charged in Sunday homicide in Union City

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A man is in custody following a fatal shooting Sunday night in Union City.

Union City Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired around 10 p.m. at the Eastgate apartment complex and an individual on the ground.

Police say officers found 25-year-old Marcus Taylor, from Union City, had been taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital by private vehicle. Police say Taylor died just before 11 p.m.

Keyshaun Townsend is accused of shooting Taylor multiple times. Police say Townsend is Taylor’s cousin.

Townsend is currently in custody in the Obion County Jail and is charged with second-degree murder.