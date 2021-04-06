Deborah Ann Haynes age 66, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hayes was born on August 14, 1954 in Brownsville, TN to the late Bobby Campbell and Josephine Leek Campbell. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her beloved family. Also preceding her in death was one sister: Marcha Moss.

She is survived by her partner for over 25 years: Jay Ragsdale of Covington, TN; one son: Donny Brasher (Kim) of Navarre, FL; two brothers: Michael Campbell of Brownsville, TN, and Daniel Campbell (Kati) of Ripley, TN; three sisters: Juliet Choate of Brownsville, TN, Lorrine Wilcox of Dyersburg, TN, Rose Hurdle (Jimmy) of Munford, TN; She leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Alanis Brasher, Dre Brasher, Jada Brasher and one great-granddaughter.

The Haynes family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Brownsville Funeral Home.