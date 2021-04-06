Local child care center receives national recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. — A local child care center has earned national recognition.

Southwest TN Child Care Resource and Referral, Therapy and Learning Center was named a Certified Nature Explore Classroom from the Nature Explore program, according to a news release.

This certification will bring the facility into a network with of over 500 members, and will foster nature-based outdoor learning, according to the release.

“Southwest TN Child Care Resource and Referral, Therapy and Learning Center’s commitment to providing research-based and nature-rich learning offers a wonderful example to programs and educators throughout the country,” said Heather Fox, director of communications and outreach for the Nature Explore program. “These spaces inspire hands-on activity, creativity, play and plenty of time exploring the natural world for children of all ages.”

To learn more about the program, click here.