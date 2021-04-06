Mugshots : Madison County : 04/05/21 – 04/06/21

1/12 DODSON, DAVID DODSON, DAVID: Schedule VI drug violations

2/12 AGINS, AHEAMDA AGINS, AHEAMDA: Reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license, hit and run property damage

3/12 AYERS, MARTEZ AYERS, MARTEZ: Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle, violation of order of protection

4/12 CLAYTON, BRYAN CLAYTON, BRYAN: Failure to appear, violation of probation

5/12 COOLEY, HANK JR COOLEY, HANK JR: Failure to appear



6/12 HOLLIDAY, CARISSA HOLLIDAY, CARISSA: Leaving the scene of accident

7/12 JOHNSON, SAMUEL JOHNSON, SAMUEL: Driving under the influence

8/12 LOWERY, SELINA LOWERY, SELINA: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/12 MOORE, SHAVON MOORE, SHAVON: Reckless endangerment

10/12 WALKER, FREDICK WALKER, FREDICK: Vandalism



11/12 WEBB, RICHARD WEBB, RICHARD: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/12 WOMACK, LAMARION WOMACK, LAMARION: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a child

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/05/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/06/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.