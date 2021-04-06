Mugshots : Madison County : 04/05/21 – 04/06/21 April 6, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12DODSON, DAVID DODSON, DAVID: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12AGINS, AHEAMDA AGINS, AHEAMDA: Reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license, hit and run property damage Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12AYERS, MARTEZ AYERS, MARTEZ: Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12CLAYTON, BRYAN CLAYTON, BRYAN: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12COOLEY, HANK JR COOLEY, HANK JR: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12HOLLIDAY, CARISSA HOLLIDAY, CARISSA: Leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12JOHNSON, SAMUEL JOHNSON, SAMUEL: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12LOWERY, SELINA LOWERY, SELINA: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12MOORE, SHAVON MOORE, SHAVON: Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12WALKER, FREDICK WALKER, FREDICK: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12WEBB, RICHARD WEBB, RICHARD: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12WOMACK, LAMARION WOMACK, LAMARION: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/05/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/06/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter