Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Navy medic shot and wounded two U.S. sailors at a military facility before fleeing to a nearby Army base where security forces shot and killed him.

Fort Detrick officials identified Tuesday’s shooter as 38-year-old Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a petty officer third class who lived off base.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando says Woldesenbet used a rifle in the shooting.

He says detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive. Investigators are looking into whether Woldesenbet knew the victims.

Police said one victim is in critical but stable condition. The other is in serious condition but is expected to be released Wednesday.