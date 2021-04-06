Storms Likely Wednesday Evening/Night, Some Could Be Severe!

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for April 6th:

After the 6th nice day in a row for Tuesday, we will not be seeing a 7th in West Tennessee. Storms are expected to return as early as 5 PM and stick around as late as 2 AM. The most dangerous storms are expected between 6-9 PM. Catch the latest details and hour by hour breakdown of the storm threat right here.

TONIGHT:

The humidity will increase as the goes on with the due point rising to around 60°. Overnight lows will only fall into the low 60s and the winds will be light out of the south between 5-10 MPH. Clouds will also be increasing and expect partly cloudy skies for the most part.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds will increase during the day on Wednesday and the winds will pick up into the afternoon as the next storm system approaches. Storms are expected to show up in the late afternoon and evening hours and hang around all evening before moving out overnight. Some of the storms are expected to be strong and severe weather is possible. The event is not looking as bad as the previous system 2 weekends ago, but all severe weather modes are possible in the evening and tornadoes will be possible in the late evening time frame. Areas west of Jackson are under a slight risk for severe storms (2/5) and areas east of Jackson are under a marginal risk for storms (1/5) but in the Storm Team Weather Center, we are expecting a possible upgrade in our western areas of West Tennessee before the event.

Storms at 6 PM courtesy of the IBM GRAF Model.

Storms at 8 PM courtesy of the IBM GRAF Model.

Storms at 10 PM courtesy of the IBM GRAF Model.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY:

Storms should clear out by early Thursday morning but some cloud cover will linger around for both Thursday and Friday. Winds are expected to come more out of the west behind the front but highs should stay in the 70s for both days. Morning lows will only fall off into the mid 50s for both days. Rain is not likely but a few quick passing showers will be possible. Late rain is expected though overnight night on Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND:

There is another weak disturbance expected to move through the region early Saturday and could bring some rain showers or weak storms with it. As of now severe weather is NOT expected this weekend but will be keeping a close eye on the situation during the week. Highs should reach around 70° this weekend and morning lows should be around 60° Saturday Morning and 50° Sunday morning. Sunday should be sun packed but Saturday will be cloudy.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and starting to get near our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13