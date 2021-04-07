TBI: Former volunteer firefighter charged with arson in connection to local church fire

DRESDEN, Tenn.–A former volunteer firefighter is charged in connection to a weekend church fire.

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and others led to the arrest of former Dresden volunteer firefighter, Codie Austin Clark.

There was a fire on Easter Sunday at New Salem Presbyterian Church along Highway 89 in Sharon.

According to the TBI, agents determined Clark intentionally set the fire.

He was arrested Wednesday evening on one count of arson of a place of worship.

Clark was booked in the Weakley County Jail and is currently free on $1,000 bond.