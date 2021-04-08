Digital Sales Manager …… Montgomery, AL

Do you want to work in a fun, creative environment where you are focused on your local community helping to drive economic development and grow small businesses? Broadcast television stations are important leaders in their respective markets not just for news and information but also for proven marketing solutions, The evolution in digital marketing has created an array of digital solutions that help advertisers better target their customers and drive results.

Alabama News Network is looking for an innovative and driven Digital Sales Manager to lead our digital product offerings and be responsible for driving digital revenue growth. This includes leading all digital sales efforts, overseeing digital sales training and ensuring each account executive is meeting their digital sales goals. This person would be an out of the box thinker bringing new and innovative ideas to the team.

Position Responsibilities:

Work with Sales Managers to cultivate a digitally minded culture within all departments of our station group, sales first and foremost.

Provide a consultative approach, internally and externally, to selling digital marketing solutions.

Produce digital sales presentations for local, regional and national accounts, and advertising agencies to ensure client goals are being met and exceeded

Implement digital media plans

Identify market trends and competitive initiatives to identify new opportunities

Develop relationships with internal and external customers, including clients, agencies and vendors

Provide training for sales management and account executives

Liaison with our corporate internal digital agency

Accompany Account Executives Custom Need Analysis (CAN) calls,

Coordinate with news and promotions to include digital elements within all station events

Maximize digital sales opportunities within station’ assets

Manage the day-to-day of digital media campaigns

Work closely with the corporate digital operations support team to order creative assets needed, implement insertion orders, optimize campaigns and deliver post performance reporting and analytics.

Assist account executives and sales managers with reports and provide benchmarks and recommendations/insights into campaign performance

Work directly with clients to foster relationships and create future opportunities

Monitor, maintain, and optimize client campaigns for the best results and to grow local businesses.

Requirements:

Working knowledge of digital media display, video, audio, mobile, SEO, SEM, email marketing, paid social and social media management.

Highly organized and able to multitask in a fast-paced environment

Excellent written and verbal skills

Proficient use of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word PowerPoint)

Bachelor’s Degree in marketing, advertising, communications or a similar field

Use of Adobe suite (Photoshop, InDesign) is a plus

TV background or digital sales experience is a plus

Graphic design experience is required

1-2 year(s) AdWords and paid social media experience

1-2 year(s) Google Analytics experience

Facebook and/or other media certifications are helpful, but not required

Knowledge of Google Ad Manager (formerly DFP) is helpful, but not required

Knowledge of HTML code is helpful, but not required

If you are interested in applying, please send your resume to Steffanie Patterson, General Sales Manager at spatterson@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109. No phone calls, please. EOE