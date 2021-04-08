Jackson Symphony announces theme for 61rst season

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony announced the theme of their 61rst season Thursday.

It’s called “Resound,” a reference to their commitment to the arts in the city of Jackson, and also the hard work they’ve put in to be back on stage after the pandemic.

The Symphony says this year you can expect over a dozen different concerts ranging from Beethoven to a “Halloween Spooktacular.”

They’re even bringing back the Starlight Symphony, a free concert for the whole community.

General admission tickets for the Symphony are $35 and you will soon be able to buy those on their website.