JACKSON, Tenn. — Kroger announced it will be holding a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, April 10.

Kroger Health says the clinic will be held at the West University Parkway location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, but you must be over the age of 18 to receive it, according to Kroger.

You can make an appointment by calling (866) 211-5320 or online.