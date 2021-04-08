Man faces drug charges following traffic stop within school zone

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A traffic stop in a Dyersburg school zone resulted in the seizure of both marijuana and meth, according to a news release.

1/2

2/2



The release says that on April 2, agents pulled over 39-year-old Jeffrey Don Crum for not wearing a seatbelt.

During the stop, agents say they noticed marijuana and meth in his lap, according to the release.

Agents then searched the vehicle and found a half ounce of marijuana and a half ounce of meth, according to the release.

The release says that Crum’s home on Tibbs Street was also searched, where investigators discovered 19 bags of meth — weighing nearly 15 and half ounces — blotter stamps with suspected LSD, marijuana, scales, baggies, sales records, assorted paraphernalia, and $1,570 in drug proceeds.

Crum’s house sits directly across from Dyersburg Intermediate School, according to law enforcement.

Crum has been charged with possession of schedule I, schedule II and schedule VI controlled substance with intent to sell within a drug free school zone and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to law enforcement officials.