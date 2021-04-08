Suspect indicted in shooting of animal rescue president

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man suspected of shooting Saving the Animals Together president Wendy Pickett has been indicted.

Patrick Merriweather is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, gun charges, criminal trespass, and retaliation for past action.

Police say Pickett was checking on her mother’s vacant property when she found Merriweather in the home. Merriweather was initially given a misdemeanor citation, but Merriweather returned and allegedly shot Pickett as she sat in her vehicle.

Merriweather was later arrested at a gas station on Airways Boulevard, where he was found with some of Pickett’s property in his possession.