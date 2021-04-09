FedEx responds to issues at ground center in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — We have received numerous complaints about the FedEx ground center in Humboldt. Viewers say sometimes packages have been tracked at the center for weeks before eventually — or never at all — being delivered.

We saw a look at someone from Savannah’s rotten food, apparently the second time they tried to get it shipped, but it still showed up a week late.

And a video out of Carroll County shows a package being delivered out of a U-Haul truck. The viewer told us he specifically asked for the package to be hidden from their dog. Instead, it was thrown directly to it.

We were also told of packages being stored outside under tents, and when we visited the center Friday morning, we saw what they were talking about: a huge tent outside the facility, and under it, you could see open boxes.

And the U-Haul truck in Carroll County was not the only rental truck making deliveries. We also saw rentals from Penske and other companies filing in and out of the center.

We contacted the FedEx corporate office about your complaints. In a statement that can be found below, they attributed them to “peak-like” levels of package volume, and say they are “increasing sortation capacity” and “securing additional package handlers and service provider delivery resources.”

“The FedEx Ground station in Humboldt, Tennessee, continues to make progress in addressing service delays caused by peak-like levels of package volume. All packages entering the station are staged in protected areas, and contingency plans designed to alleviate the backlog and restore service levels are being implemented, including increasing sortation capacity and securing additional package handlers and service provider delivery resources. We offer our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused by these delays and encourage customers who have concerns about lost or damaged packages to contact the shipper to begin the claims process. Customers may also track their package or contact customer service by visiting www.fedex.com.”

